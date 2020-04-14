HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests resulting from such investigations for the first quarter of 2020.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
When an individual provides false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.
In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.
During the first quarter of 2020, investigations were initiated by the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division, and referred to troops, municipal police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for further investigation and possible prosecution. Statistics for the first quarter of 2019 are included for comparison.
The statistics are as follows: Number of PICS checks conducted, 26,442 in 2019 and 304,876 in 2020; persons denied, 3,260 in 2019 and 4,866 in 2020; number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies, 586 in 2019 and 1,226 in 2020; referred to PSP, 183 in 2019 and 357 in 2020; referred to local law enforcement, 396 in 2019 and 859 in 2020; referred to ATF, seven in 2019 and 10 in 2020; number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase, 42 in 2019 and 59 in 2020.
