POTTS GROVE — The Potts Grove Fireman's Festival will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, just off of Route 642, between Milton and Danville.
Chicken corn soup will be available for purchase by the pint or quart. A Chinese auction will be held.
Social distancing should be practiced.
Proceeds benefit the fire company.
