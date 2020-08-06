Speed enforcement a focus in McEwensville

McEWENSVILLE — The Watsontown Police Department has been focused on speed enforcement since taking over July 1 as the police agency covering McEwensville Borough.
"Speeding has been, probably our biggest issue up there," Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said. "We've had a few other (calls), for police service. We're focused on speeding right now."
Through speed enforcement in McEwensville, he said the department has thus far apprehended an individual wanted on an outstanding warrant and stopped someone who was driving on a suspended license.
"The majority of speeding... stops we've had, we've tried to do warnings to let people know 'please slow down,'" Witherite said. "We are going to start to issue more citations for speeding, traffic violations."
He said taking over police coverage duties in McEwensville from the Pennsylvania State Police has not impacted his department's ability to serve Watsontown.
"This does not stress our department at all," Witherite said. "It's very convenient for us."
He also noted that officers in his department have had positive interactions with McEwensville residents.
"The majority of people that we have interacted with and talked to are very happy to have a police department in the community," Witherite said. "They like the whole community policing concept that we have."
Under the terms of the agreement between the two municipalities for Watsontown to provide police coverage to McEwensville, Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett perviously explained McEwensville will pay Watsontown $8,190 for one year of service.
Either municipality can opt out of the agreement by giving 30 days notice.
McEwensville Borough Council President Clyde Smith previously said the one year of service is being covered by proceeds from the sale of the borough’s water and wastewater treatment systems to Pennsylvania American Water.
Witherite said anyone with a policing issue in McEwensville should call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency situation, and for non-emergent issues requiring police attention contact his department directly at 570-538-2773.
"It's a pleasure to offer (McEwensville) police services," Witherite said. "It's a beautiful community and we're happy to serve them with our police department."
