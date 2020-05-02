Editor’s note: Today’s feature concludes our series dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa.
MONTANDON — Bill Grant saw some of the Pacific’s bloodiest battles from afar aboard the USS South Dakota.
A battleship that supported carriers such as the Enterprise, Washington and Franklin, the Dakota earned 13 battle stars and fired on Tarawa, Saipan, Okinawa and Iwo Jima.
By February, the South Dakota was carrying out strikes in the Tokyo area and at Iwo Jima, where Allied amphibious landings were underway.
“We bombarded Iwo, which looked to be about the size of Island Park between Sunbury and Northumberland — but it had a mountain in the middle of it,” said Grant. “You would have thought nothing could have lived through that bombardment, but they must have had artillery on tracks and they would just go into tunnels and caves, then come back out.”
When the Dakota’s massive 16-inch guns would fire, everyone knew it.
“She would rock about 30 degrees,” Grant noted. “It was loud, even with the headphones on.”
The ship was equipped with nine of the 16-inch guns, along with 16 five-inch guns, 68 40mm guns and 76 20mm guns.
“Our gunners were good too,” smiled Grant. “We downed so many Japanese planes. We shot down a ‘Betty’. Seven bailed out with their black parachutes. We sent out a rescue boat and they (the Japanese) started firing their pistols at them (the rescuers).”
“Betty” was the name the allies assigned to the Mitsubishi two-engine Japanese bomber. Once the enemy crew started firing on would-be rescuers, they were shot down.
“We cut the canopy off the top of the bomber. It was only about 30 to 40 feet off the water, about 200 yards from us.”
In May 1945, an explosion in the powder room claimed the lives of 11 sailors, including several friends of Grant’s. Another 24 were wounded. The Dakota crew doused the flames quickly. The accident occurred while crew members were re-arming with supplies from the USS Wrangell.
Amidst the chaos of war, Grant remembered one calming moment at sea.
“I saw something the average mariner never sees,” he said. “It was whales, horizon to horizon, 360 degrees. It was broad daylight and they called everyone on duty up to see it. As far as you could see, which was about 16 miles, there were whales. Some were close to the ship, some were far away. I remember that so vividly.”
The Dakota survived Halsey’s Typhoon and set off for action at Okinawa in October 1944.
Japanese submarines were always nearby as well. Grant remembered one instance where the ship and crew narrowly escaped being in the crosshairs of two submarines seeking to take out the battleship.
“We never went in a straight line,” he said. “We noticed two submarines laying there waiting for us and we got the order to go top speed. They sent two torpedoes, and they were damn close. Those torpedoes went under the fan tails, just missing the propellers. Thank God or I wouldn’t be here today.”
She also shelled Kamaishi Steel Works, which proved to be the first gunfire attack on the Japanese mainland by a heavy warship.
It proved to be a momentous point in history, noted Grant, who was aboard the Dakota as she nestled up to the mainland shore of Japan in August 1945, moments after the Japanese officially surrendered aboard the USS Missouri.
“We were shooting down planes while he (Gen. Douglas MacArthur) was giving the speech,” remembered Grant.
Grant, who died in 2019, is survived by his daughters, Lorei and Lisa, both of whom remain in the area.
He was proud of his service, and humble as well.
“I have no regrets,” he said. “I’m no hero. I did my job, just like everyone else.”
