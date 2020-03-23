SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA announced Monday night that it would close in compliance with current health advisements.
However, the release from Bonnie McDowell, CEO, indicated licensed day care and child care in Sunbury and Milton would remain open provided services could be offered in line with current guidelines. The decision to keep child care open was done to offer options for community members who continue to work.
Closure included branches in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg, the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center and the YMCA Arts Center in Sunbury.
Online group exercise classes with Les Mills, a YMCA partner, were offered via a link in the YMCA announcement of the closure. The platform offers 95 free workouts in eight categories.
The release noted YMCA social media and its website (www.gsvymca.org) will be updated in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.