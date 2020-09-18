BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble has announced that its annual TreeFest event will be from Monday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg.
Organizers said there would be no charge for Treefest, but modifications will be made in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• No food will be served
• Facial coverings will be required
• New weekday hours will permit visiting at times of lower attendance
• Fewer trees will be on display to encourage social distancing and hand sanitizer will be available for all
• Boxed “High Tea kits” with all the delicious treats and tea. The accompanying traditional High Tea entertainment may be made available virtually.
Information about TreeFest will be available from the TreeFest website www.treefest.org or by calling the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at 570-784-5530.
