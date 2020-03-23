LEWISBURG — Bucknell University announced Monday that the student tested March 16 for coronavirus tested negative.
President John Bravman made the announcement in a letter on Monday.
"As we announced last week, a Bucknell student was tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). The university has just learned that the test results were negative, and we are happy to share that the student is doing well.
"As the rapid spread of COVID-19 continues, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant with social distancing and good hygiene. Please continue to do your part to keep our community safe.
The state reported today an additional 165 positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 644. There is a case in Montour and Columbia counties, three in Schuylkill, one in Centre and one in Dauphin.
There are no reported cases in Northumberland or Union counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.