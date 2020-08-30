Two killed in head-on crash

WEST MILTON — Two people were killed in a head-on crash which occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday along Route 15 southbound, just north of Broad Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north in the southbound lane of travel when it struck, head on, a 1993 Subaru Legacy, causing the Legacy to travel off of the east shoulder. The Legacy then traveled onto the grass median and overturned.
After the initial impact, troopers said the Cobalt continued to travel north and struck the passenger side of a Mercury Mountaineer, which came to a controlled rest 50 yards south of the crash scene.
The driver of the Cobalt and a passenger in the Subaru were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The names of those involved have not yet been released. Troopers will provide additional information after family members of the victims are notified.
Firefighters from White Deer Township, Milton and Lewisburg, along with a LifeFlight helicopter and ambulances from multiple area fire departments were called to the scene.
PennDOT reported that Route 15 was closed in the area of the crash scene until 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
