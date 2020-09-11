LEWISBURG — A time and date was set Wednesday evening for a public discussion of policing in the Buffalo Valley.
The online forum, which will include a presentation by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD), will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 on the Zoom meeting platform. Registration will be required and sign-up details would be forthcoming.
BVRPD commissioners agreed to the meeting without a dissenting vote.
The apparent groundswell of support for a discussion of policing issues followed introduction of the idea at the July commission meeting. Janice Butler, a retired Bucknell University staff member who has also worked for Susquehanna Valley Women in Transition, made her case and also followed up at the August commission meeting.
“I believe the community is interested in (BVRPD) policies and procedures,” Butler said. “In the national climate of scrutiny of police behavior it is important that we understand how our local officers operate and home community members may have some transparency and be able to express any concerns they might have.”
Butler said a petition requesting a public forum was circulated earlier in the year and attracted more than 160 signatures. The petition also asked for a review of the local department over the next six months. No decision was made regarding the departmental review.
The format as planned included introduction and explanation of the ground rules, presentation by BVRPD and a 30-minute session for questions, answers and commentary. A 20-minute small group discussion in online breakout rooms was also part of the format.
Due to a 90 minute limit for the meeting length, Butler said a recorder would summarize the commentary and provide it to the commission and Chief Paul Yost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.