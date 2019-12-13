Reindeer photos benefit Buggy Museum and CWD

MIFFLINBURG — What would a holiday market be without real reindeer?
Cassandra and David Hoover of Spruce Run Reindeer Farm will be offering photos with live Canadian reindeer from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 589 Green St. Instant photos will be available for $20 with proceeds benefitting the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum and the North American Chronic Wasting Disease Project.
The Friday afternoon photo session, during the opening of the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market, was well-received by adults and youngsters.
Cassandra offered facts about reindeer, a ruminant like cattle, sheep, antelope and common local deer.
“They are listed as domestic animals,” she said. “Both boys and girls have antlers.”
Males drop their antlers in early winter, Cassandra observed, while females don’t drop their antlers until offspring arrive in spring.
“It allows (females) to forage for food, protect herself, insuring the species while pregnant,” she added. “(Males) can’t be bullies because they’ve already dropped their antlers. I call it ‘divine design.”
Holiday appearances make for a lot of work but a lot of fun, Cassandra said. Keeping them healthy has more to do with the environment they are kept in.
“Because they are an arctic animal, they don’t have the immune system for the things we have in our environment here,” she added. “It is managing the environment that take more work than the actual animal does.”
Ticks could be deadly for reindeer, Cassandra said. A herd of guinea hens kept around the reindeer pen is helpful, as one hen will eat 5,000 ticks per year.
Cassandra and David noted that reindeer were prone to chronic wasting disease (CWD) a bacterial challenge which has been deadly to deer and elk in the state. Vaccines were available, but to date have not been widely used due to the cost.
Reindeer are fed summer and winter feed designed to mimic what they would get in nature. Summer feed for females was important because they store nutrition for when they are pregnant.
David noted the farm started with a single reindeer in 2015. Now there are seven.
David, originally from Mifflinburg, and Cassandra appeared at no charge to the Buggy Museum.
