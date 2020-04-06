HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed that there are 1,470 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 12,980 in 65 counties.
The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 162. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Locally, Columbia County reported 26 cases, Lycoming 10, Northumberland 15, Montour 33, Snyder 8 and Union 6.
There are 70,874 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
• Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
• 1% are aged 13-18;
• 7% are aged 19-24;
• Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;
• 29% are aged 50-64; and
• Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
