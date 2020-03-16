MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District announced Monday that access to schools would be severely restricted starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
However, students would be able to retrieve personal items from schools from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Wednesday. After that, the district website noted offices would be closed with school entry only permitted by appointment with an administrator.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the district would not offer online learning during the shutdown but students were encouraged to read, practice skills and continue to make academic progress. The district site noted no work would be graded during the closure nor would a student be subject to disciplinary action for failure to complete suggested activities.
Lichtel said plans for meals for school-age children were being finalized, but he expected it would be a drive-through or “grab and go” operation outside of school buildings.
Lichtel said staff would be in the office to escort people in to get personal items. Those visits were not expected to take long.
“We’d really like to encourage people to stay healthy and respect the social distance concept,” Lichtel said. “I implore people to check email regularly. From the district level that is probably the most efficient way of communicating with large groups of people.”
When information changes rapidly, Lichtel credited email as the quickest and first mode of communication. However, the district website should also be consulted.
All meetings on school grounds after Wednesday would be suspended, and gatherings on MASD properties as well as other uses of district facilities would be prohibited. All deliveries, including distribution of mail, would also be halted.
Staff members were urged to check district email for updates regularly and flexibility was requested in view of the rapidly changing situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.