LEWISBURG — Ryan M. Koppenhaver, 28, of Selinsgrove, was sentenced Friday for three felonies for crimes reportedly committed with a juvenile male.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock sentenced Koppenhaver, formerly of Middleburg, to 30 to 120 months confinement for guilty pleas to aggravated indecent assault complainant less than 16 years old, 16 to 36 months for a guilty plea to statutory sexual sexual assault defendant 11 years older and six to 24 months confinement for corruption of minors, defendant age 18 or above.
More than 30 felony counts were dismissed including numerous charges of photograph, film or depict on computer (a) sex act knowingly or permitting a child and criminal use of a communications facility.
Koppenhaver was charged by the state attorney general who claimed the man and the victim were introduced via social media. Papers filed indicated many of the incidents took place in Buffalo Township.
