LEWISBURG — Author Michael B. Kaminski explained why “Dark Soul,” his second book, appears in the psychology sections of bookstores.
Kaminski will sign copies of his latest from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Barnes and Noble, Bucknell University, 400 Market St., Lewisburg.
Kaminski said “Dark Soul” was a follow-up to “Life After Russian Roulette, Redemption.”
His first book, a memoir, Kaminski described life in law enforcement in the Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County. Kaminski’s assignments included work as an undercover narcotics officer. That meant getting to know drug traffickers on a personal level then witnessing or participating in their downfall.
“It is about going inside my mind,” Kaminski said about the sequel. “It is about the psychology of why I did what I did.”
What Kaminski did in the process of enforcing the law included using lethal force against suspects.
After leaving law enforcment, Kaminski became an ordained minister and compared his lingering inner conflict to the Biblical plight of the Israelites.
“I’ve wandered around my life for 40 years trying to forgive myself,” he said. “(I’ve) tried to heal. I’ve tried to accept myself for what I have done in the years I was a police officer for hurting people, for taking their lives.”
Kaminski conceded not being at peace to the present day for action which could have justified jail.
“It was ‘fun’ being a cop back in the 1970s. We could literally get away with murder, and we did,” he added. “But now, I think about why did we do what we did? There is no way to justify some of the stuff.”
Kaminski hoped that the theme of “Dark Soul” would resonate with readers, especially those who have taken actions they came to regret.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.