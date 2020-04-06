MILTON — It's too early to measure the impact the public school building closure due to the coronavirus pandemic will have on district budgets, according to officials from two school districts in Upper Northumberland County.
"We are working to track and measure exactly how this extended closure will impact our end-of-year total expenditures," Derrek Fink, the Milton Area School District's business administrator, wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal.
"We will see savings in areas such as supplies, contracted services, utilities, transportation costs, some salary items such as overtime and substitutes," he said. "However, we are also facing higher costs."
Among the increased costs, Fink listed the purchase and service of wireless hot spots for students and staff without stable internet access. School districts have switched to an online learning model.
Fink also said there will be a cost to the district for providing breakfast and lunch access at no cost to families during the closure.
"It also remains to be seen how the economic downturn will impact revenues next year and in the years to follow," he said. "It is something we will keep in mind while preparing our future budgets.
"At this time, it is hard to say that there will be a substantial savings to be carried over to the next school year, considering the potential impacts, both positive and negative, to expenditures and future revenues," Fink added.
During a March board meeting, Fink reported that the proposed 2020-2021 budget stood at $34.8 million in revenue if the district opts to not increase taxes. Expenses stood at $35.8 million.
As of a March meeting in the Warrior Run School District, it was noted that the 2020-2021 budget showed a $62,507 deficit.
Like in the Milton Area School District, Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said it's too early to determine what impact the pandemic will have on the 2019-2020 and the 2020-2021 budgets.
"Approximately 75% of our budget includes fixed costs, such as salaries and benefits," Hack wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. "Our projected revenues will likely be down for the last three plus months of the 2019-2020 school year, and we have no projections on what the decrease will be for that time period or into the 2020-2021 school year."
He said the district has instituted a spending freeze, with the exception of essential items, necessary services and ongoing fixed costs.
"Over the next few weeks, we will be monitoring our revenues and expenditures for this current budget year and discussing the 2020-2021 budget with the board at future meetings," Hack said.
