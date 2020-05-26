HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Tuesday reported 451 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the commonwealth to date to 68,637. Thirteen new deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 5,152.
Locally only three area counties reported new cases: Northumberland, Lycoming and Union. Northumberland added three, up to 177, Lycoming and Union, one each, up to 161 and 56 cases respectively. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Other area counties, and case counts are as follows: Columbia, 343; Montour, 50, and Snyder, 38.
There are 551 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 339,835 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,857 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,505 cases among employees, for a total of 17,362 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,395 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,159 of our total cases are in health care workers.
