FREEBURG — A microsurfacing project is set to begin Monday, July 13, along Route 104 in Perry Township and Route 35 in Washington Township and Freeburg Borough, Snyder County.
The work will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. along Route 104, between Route 3004 (Troup Valley Road) and Route 3006 (Heister Valley Road) in Perry Township. The work will also occur along Route 35, between Route 104 and Front Street in Washington Township and Freeburg Borough.
Motorists should expect short-term single lane closures with flagging.
Work is expected to be completed Friday, July 17, weather permitting.
