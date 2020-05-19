HARRISBURG — When will counties currently in Gov. Tom Wolf's Yellow Phase of COVID-19 relief be permitted to move to green? That is "the million-dollar question," according to Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
"The governor has not indicated what it will take for a county go to green," Gordner said. "His matrix on how to go yellow was a little fuzzy... He has, to my knowledge, not mentioned what it takes for a county to go green."
He's hopeful that Northumberland, Snyder and Montour counties will be able to move into the green status "within the next two weeks."
"As of Friday, there will be counties like Snyder, Northumberland and Montour that have been in yellow two weeks, successfully," Gordner said. "I look at the statewide county figures on a daily basis. At least every day for the last four or five days there have been about 40 counties that have had two or fewer cases each of those days.
"What does it take for the counties to go green?" he asked. "That's the million-dollar question."
Like the with moving into the green phase, Gordner said it's also unclear when school districts may know if they can open their doors for classes for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to Gordner, Education Secretary Pedro Rivera recently said "it would be a challenge" for school buildings to open at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
However, Gordner said Rivera walked back those statements while testifying during a Senate Education Committee oversight hearing.
"He did indicate that it's still an early May unknown (if schools can open)," Gordner said. "It's largely going to depend upon where counties are, how long they've been green, I assume."
He said Rivera did not answer whether the majority of schools in Pennsylvania will be permitted to open on time if schools in the Philadelphia area are not ready to reopen in late August.
"I certainly think it would be helpful for schools to know by Aug. 1 what their plan is," Gordner said.
He said several bills are currently sitting on Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for approval, however the governor is expected to veto those.
"We're the only state in the country right now that doesn't allow any reasonable type of real estate transactions," Gordner said. "We're the only state that's not allowing reasonable car sales. You can still only do those online.
"Those are the sorts of things that are sitting on the governor's desk that he has said he is going to veto," Gordner continued. "I don't understand why 49 other states can allow reasonable real estate transactions and we can't."
He briefly touched on House Bill 2487, which is currently being considered by a committee in the House of Representatives. The bill is designed to freeze the pay of the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members, attorney general, auditor general and other high-ranking state employees.
Gordner said no such legislation has moved in the Senate.
"The way our salary increase works, it kicks in in December of each year," Gordner explained. "It's based on the cost of living. That was put in place in 1995, if I recall."
He said there have been at least three occasions when the pay increases did not occur due to downturns in the economy.
"I'm guessing there may not be, by the way the law works, an increase in December," Gordner said. "(The House bill) may not even come into play."
