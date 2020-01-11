LEWISBURG — Music students from three area counties rehearsed at Lewisburg Area High School Friday to prepare for an Honors Band concert.
The Susquehanna Valley Band Festival will conclude with the Honors Band concert starting at 7 tonight at Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg.
Lexi Bixler, Midd-West elementary and middle school music teacher, noted the middle school Honors Band would open the show followed by the high school ensemble. Students from Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties qualified for Honors Band.
Bixler admitted it was a challenge for the young students from a variety of programs to prepare to play for the public with only about a day and a half of rehearsal.
“The hardest thing, especially for middle school, is that they are not used to playing for this length of time,” Bixler said. “We only see them for a lesson once every six-day cycle and then the band two to three times. They are not used to playing for two, three or four hours.”
Bixler conducted a piece titled “Darklands March” by Randall D. Standridge, while other directors will conduct other pieces. The same will apply for direction of the high school Honors Band.
“(That) is what makes the Susquehanna Valley Band (Festival) really unique,” Bixler said. “(Students) get to see all the other band directors from the schools and get to see how they do it.”
Other directors included Lindsey Eischeid (Lewisburg), Dan Schwanger (Lewisburg), Alyssa Williams (Milton), Matt Labar (Mifflinburg), Phill Gross (Mifflinburg), Scott Carey (Shikellamy), Stacy Hostetter (Midd-West) and Taylor Rhodes (Warrior Run).
