Saturday, July 11
• Drive-thru chicken barbecue, 10 a.m., New Berlin Social Hall, New Berlin. ($)
• Adventure in Fun, 1 p.m. Elias Center for the Performing Arts, 212 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg, animals in a fun presentation. ($)
Friday, July 17
• Fireman’s Relief Carnival, 4 to 10 p.m., Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg. bloomsburgfair.com.
• Blueberries in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Mifflinburg Community Park pavilion, Mifflinburg. Blueberry desserts for pick-up in park, 570-966-1666 or mhra@dejazzd. (R) ($)
Saturday, July 18.
• Fireman’s Relief Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg. bloomsburgfair.com.
Saturday, July 25
• Drive-thru chicken barbecue, 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene to benefit youth ministry mission trip, preorder at 570-473-1724. ($)
Sunday, Aug. 2
• Union County West End Fair, 10 a.m. opening, Union County Fairgrounds, Laurelton, runs daily through Saturday, Aug. 8 (www.ucwef.com).
Saturday, Sept. 12
• Wine, Brews and Blues Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Carnival Grounds, Mifflinburg. Vendors contact 570-966-1666 or mhra@dejazzd.com.
