Hospital schedules classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its February class schedule.
The schedule includes:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, Apple AB Conference Rooms.
• Newborn Care, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Community Health and Wellness.
• T-Dap Clinic and Child Safety Seat Checks, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.
• Healthcare Provider CPR Class, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Community Health and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Senior Strong, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Community Health and Wellness. Ann Dzwonchyk will teach Hands Only CPR.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Community Health and Wellness.
For more information, to register for a class or pay fees, contact Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Hospital announces support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its February support group schedule.
The schedule includes:
• Bariatric, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the West Branch Medical Center Conference Room.
• Empty Arms, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. For individuals following the loss of a baby. Call 570-768-3200 to register.
• Alcoholics anonymous, noon to 1 p.m. Sundays in Wood-Mode Conference Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.