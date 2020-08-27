LEWISBURG — The show, as it’s been said, must go on.
The Lewisburg Marching Green Dragons began preparing earlier this month as if the show will indeed go on.
Daniel Schwanger, director, said a great deal of planning has gone into how and when the band would perform this year. A marching band health and safety plan was approved earlier in the year by school directors.
There have been additional changes as state directives have continued to come down.
“We did have a pretty successful band camp early in the month,” Schwanger said. “We basically did four hours of rehearsal versus about 12 which we usually do per day.”
Schwanger said 2020 would be a year to keep it simple. The number of drill steps or on-field movements has been reduced by about two-thirds. Two of the musical selections would also be performed in place.
“We just thought it might be better with the limits on time and the uncertainty which might be coming that we didn’t try to bite off more than we could chew,” Schwanger said. “We can’t emphasize education this year. This is kind of skills to be learned like anything else. We really want to make sure that we are reinforcing the fundamental principles of marching band.”
Basics stressed during a warm evening rehearsal included posture for horn players and learning how to sense where fellow band members were on the field.
Schwanger said band members mask up when they are not playing. Drills have been rewritten to include more spaces between band members. All their rehearsals have been outdoors.
“The students are performing well,” he added. “They are enjoying their time with one another. That’s the best thing about band, that you can feel that sense of family.
Though performances are planned, Schwanger said he hoped they provided the semblance of a good marching band experience even if they were never permitted to perform in public.
“There is no guarantee that our season will be here tomorrow,” Schwanger added. “We are just trying to take every opportunity we can to teach them about good marching and good playing.”
He hoped the band could perform at a football game a few times during the season when it seemed appropriate to do so. Live-streaming of those performances could also be a possibility.
Schwanger noted his gratitude for the administration and school directors as plans were sketched over the summer.
“Restarting with marching band was a small decision for them among the many they made recently,” Schwanger added. “But they took time to read plans and offer constructive feedback about the process.”
He noted that Paula Reber, LAHS principal, was especially patient, helpful and willing to work with teh students.
The band’s 2020 show would be a “Greatest Hits” revue of material from past field shows, including material by Billy Joel, Earth, Wind and Fire, Queen and “Don’t Stop Believing” from Journey.
