One of the best decisions NASCAR made in recent years came in 2015, when it returned to contesting the Southern 500 on its traditional Labor Day weekend date after spending the previous decade racing at Darlington in the spring.
Aside from moving the Southern 500 back to its rightful place on the schedule, the powers-that-be with NASCAR came up with the idea of making the Southern 500 a “throw-back weekend.” That’s been an absolutely brilliant move as teams have changed their paint schemes to reflect various decades of competition. In the process, the sport has obviously hoped to reconnect with its fan base.
The 1990s is the theme for this weekend’s race and that is also brilliant marketing as I consider the decade to be one of NASCAR’s “Golden Eras.” During the ‘90s, fans filled NASCAR tracks in record numbers and drivers like Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace, Jeff Gordon, Dale Jarrett and Terry Labonte became household names due to the popularity of the sport.
The 1990s also featured some of the best Southern 500s in recent memory. In 1997, Jeff Gordon held off Jeff Burton in an intense battle to the finish line. In addition to the race win, Gordon also became the first driver since Bill Elliott in 1985 to win “The Winston Million,” a bonus which was given to drivers who could win three of the sports four biggest races in the same season.
One year later, Gordon again held off Burton in a fierce battle for the victory at Darlington.
In 1999, it was Burton’s turn to win at Darlington in memorable fashion. With Burton in the lead of the track’s spring race, a rain storm swept over the track, causing Burton to wreck but maintain the lead.
A caution flag immediately flew, and Burton limped his wrecked race car around the track while in first place. NASCAR soon displayed the red flag and the race was never restarted. Had the event gone back to green, there is no way Burton would’ve been able to restart.
He also won the Southern 500 at the track in September, a race that also ended early due to rain. Burton also won a $1 million bonus for winning that event.
It’s ironic that some of the most memorable Darlington moments of the 1990s have centered around Gordon and Burton as the two are now commentators on opposing television networks. Gordon works for Fox and Burton for NBC.
I’m thankful I’ll be able to watch Sunday’s race as it airs on NBCSN and not NBC. Since July, as a DirecTV customer, I have not had access to NBC due to an ongoing feud between DirecTV and Nexstar, which owns our local NBC affiliate.
I’ve tried a small antenna to receive NBC and due to my home’s location that doesn’t work. I’ve also tried accessing the NBC sports app, but from what I’ve read on other racing websites NBC blocked DirecTV customers from accessing the app.
Given that NBC airs so many races in various forms of motorsports each fall, I believe sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR and IndyCar need to step in and demand the two sides reach an agreement. With the NASCAR season finale in Homestead just two months away, there’s a real possibility that thousands of DirecTV customers in Central Pennsylvania will be unable to watch the race.
Unfortunately, I won’t be able to watch Sunday’s IndyCar race from Portland due to the dispute. It’s a good thing that’s not an oval track race, as I much prefer IndyCars on ovals than road courses.
I, along with three-time Pocono 500 winner Will Power, may be in the minority in hoping the series returns to “The Tricky Triangle.” Rumors have been circulating that the recent race at the track may be the last for the series as some drivers and teams consider the track to be too treacherous.
It may be dangerous, but that’s racing. And many of the crashes there — particularly the one on the opening lap of this year’s race — have been the result of wild driving.
With Pocono losing one of its NASCAR weekends for 2020, the track needs IndyCar as much as IndyCar needs the track in order to maintain a marginal number of oval tracks on the schedule.
This past weekend’s thrilling IndyCar race in St. Louis reinforced my belief that IndyCars belong primarily on ovals. Takuma Sato barely edged Ed Carpenter to the finish of a race which featured multiple drivers in contention for the victory throughout the event. Aside from the majority of Indy 500s contested since 2011, it was one of the best IndyCar races in years.
