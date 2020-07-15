DANVILLE — A gas line project that is set to begin Monday, July 21, along Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County.
UGI will be replacing a gas main along the eastbound lane of Route 54, between Valley West Road and Old Valley School Road. The work will include a portion of the exit ramp of Interstate 80 eastbound.
Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting.
