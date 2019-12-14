MIFFLINBURG — Craft demonstrations in the fiber arts were merely yards away from the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market.
The annual Holiday Sale of and Fiber Arts Demonstrations of the Susquehanna Valley Spinners and Weavers Guild will continue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge, 361 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Savannah Pfleegor of Sunbury spun alpaca yarn on the first day of the show. She used a new-looking wheel, instead of a drop spindle used when she started spinning at about age 14.
“I started liking it and got a spinning wheel for Christmas maybe five years ago,” she said. “It was an old one, from World War II. I used that until I upgraded to this one.”
Pfleegor now has angora rabbits and angora goats. She noted angora is hard to spin and recommended beginners steer clear of it at the start.
Pfleegor spins at shows and fiber festivals and has been part of the Spinners and Weavers Guild for nearly three years.
Susan Kesler-Simpson, who holds a master’s degree in textiles and design, said she uses short lengths of yarn or thread left over from other projects. Other sections don’t match the dye lot, but are still usable in short lengths.
“They are too small to do anything else with,” she said. “I can get some very colorful and pleasant dish towels.”
Kesler-Simpson, an author of books for people just getting into the hobby, said she instructs ways to keep everything affordable.
Hand-knit hats, scarves, toys, tree ornaments and socks were available at the annual sale. Wool and alpaca yarns were also available as well as cookies and other treats.
