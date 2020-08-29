MILTON — A video contest helped a Milton-area family learn the importance of stepping up to be counted.
In the spring, Kevin Langdon said his family learned through Milton Area School District teacher Natalie Myers-Easton that the U.S. Census was conducting a contest, to create Get Out the Count Challenge Videos. Myers-Easton encouraged her students to participate in the contest, which asked participants to create videos promoting the importance of completing U.S. Census forms.
Kevin and his wife Megan Langdon said their three sons — Caleb, 11, Joel, 13, and Ephraim, 15 — are all Milton students and quickly embraced the challenge.
“We did it as a family,” Kevin said. “They had over 400 entries in it, $50,000 in prizes.”
Megan noted that individuals from all walks of life entered.
“They had professional people that do professional videos (enter), all the way down to teachers probably making their students do it,” she said.
The Langdon’s enjoyed creating their video, which features bunnies in scenarios ranging from living in a doll house to walking across a bridge to playing on bunny-sized swings and sliding boards.
“We had to think about things that would draw attention and people would like,” Joel said. “We have rabbits, and rabbits are cute.”
The Langdon family raises rabbits at their home.
The video was completed in April. While the family didn’t win the contest, they learned recently their video being featured on a website, https://accelerate.census.gov/video-database/
The video is featured on the site as “2020 Census with Bunnies” and notes that it was by the Milton School District.
Kevin is happy the school district is recognized on the website. The Langdon’s said producing the video was a learning process. The actual filming took one day, with preparations including preparing props and writing a script.
“We used my phone, an iPhone 11 (to record the content),” Joel said. “We got tons of props. We built backgrounds for it… We pieced together the story.”
While the rabbits were generally cooperative, there were some small, comical, glitches.
For one of the props, Megan said the family borrowed a toy doctor’s kit from a cousin.
“We put the stethoscope around (a rabbit’s) neck,” she recounted. “(The rabbit) chewed a hole in it.”
Kevin edited the video using Video Pro software.
In addition to the skills they were able to develop producing the video, the Langdon boys also learned about the U.S. Census through the process.
“The census is once every 10 years,” Joel said. “I didn’t know that.”
“You fill out a form, your community can get money,” Caleb said.
He added that it’s important for everyone to fill out the census form as the population totals are used by the federal government to determine such things as funding which will be given to school and other aspects of the community.
The Langdons noted that they submitted their census form online months ago.
