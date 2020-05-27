KRATZERVILLE — The Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company will be holding a chicken barbecue sale Saturday, June 27.
Pre-orders must be made by Saturday, June 20, to guarantee availability. To order, call 941-592-4197.
Orders can be picked up at approximately 11:30 a.m. June 27 at the fire company, 62 Fire Hall Drive. Delivery can be made to shut-ins or senior citizens.
The cost will be $5 for a chicken half or $9 for a chicken platter. Platters will include baked beans, a baked potato, applesauce and a roll.
All proceeds from the event will support equipment needs of the Kratzerville Volunteer Company and its volunteer firefighters.
