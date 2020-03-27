WILLIAMPSORT – All UPMC hospitals have now implemented a COVID-19 screening questionnaire that must be completed by any persons entering the facility, including patients, visitors meeting guidelines, employees, and essential vendors.
Visitors who do not pass the screening will be sent home and directed on how to obtain care. Staff who do not pass the screening will be instructed to not begin their shift until contacting Employee Health. Patients who do not pass the screening will be given a mask and escorted to a separate area to await care or directed to wait outside or in their vehicle until such an area is identified.
In addition, staff and visitors who pass the screening will be given a surgical mask to wear while they are in the hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.