LEWISBURG — Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, restated the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday.
“This is not a hoax and not something that should be politicized,” Aucker said during a morning conference call with media members. “The coronavirus doesn’t care if we live in a red state or a blue state.”
Aucker’s remarks were a response to skeptics and offered before the prepared part of the hospital’s report. They were also meant to address the notion that the government had overstepped its bounds and that flattening the curve of new cases was a fallacy.
“The situation in New York is critical,” Aucker stated. “I think some of that can be attributed to the fact that people in the city live in close proximity and (a) dense population. But they were also slow to adopt social distancing and self-quarantine directions.”
A spike in COVID-19 cases, Aucker said, could overwhelm a health system.
Other comments included affirmation that hydroxychloroquine was being used to treat COVID-19 locally. It is ordinarily used for rheumatoid arthritis and immune system disorders.
“Our clinical leaders have reviewed a limited medical literature on the use of hydroxychloroquine. It is part of our treatment plan for hospitalized patients for COVID-19, “ Aucker said. “It comes in a pill and so it is taken orally.”
Evangelical has tested 247 patients to date, with 102 tests pending. Aucker said there have been 10 positive results with one death.
Dr. James Connolly, Evangelical medical director for emergency services, said national figures suggest only about 10% of COVID-positive patients will require hospitalization.
“Most patients who test positive will not need to be hospitalized for treatment,” Connolly said. “Most positive cases will be instructed to self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days like they would for any other flu-like illness.”
Evangelical’s numbers were consistent with broader figures.
But Connolly said they are prepared to treat COVID patients as needed. Evangelical has also been able to see how treatment has worked elsewhere and that they may bring those modalities to the region.
Connolly said people taking necessary precautions to avoid COVID-19 should assume that everyone they encounter in public has it.
However, whether everyone with flu-like symptoms should be tested for COVID-19 was an open question.
“There are two ways to think about this,” Connolly said. “There is a value in knowing you have a positive test, both in the community prevalence perspective and to help reinforce your commitment to isolation.”
But a positive test by someone who is overall “well” doesn’t change much. Connolly said a patient with suspicious symptoms should stay home and isolate regardless of test results.
“Part of the problem with these COVID tests is that we don’t know how reliable the results are,” he said. “They are only about 70% sensitive for detecting cases. We don’t really know yet what the false negative rate is.”
Specific symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fevers and body aches were consistent with having COVID and taking necessary precautions. But Connolly added that symptoms could also start with diarrhea, gastrointestinal symptoms, loss of smell and loss of taste.
Connolly praised the staff for creatively finding areas for negative pressure rooms, useful in COVID treatment. COVID patients admitted require segregation from other hospital patients.
Aucker said the PRIME hospital project has again ramped up contracting work. The contractor has developed site-specific guidelines including screening, installation of hand-sanitizing stations and reduction of worker congregations. From 40 to 45 workers per shift were on the job. The construction site is blocked from existing parts of the hospital.
Aucker noted a COVID-19 hotline was set up at 570-522-4530 for questions about the outbreak or hospital operations. Phones will be answered by licensed staff and can help guide community members to appropriate care.
Community members can send well-wishes via email to together@evanhospital.com. Notes and cards will largely be displayed at an internal site with some shared via social media.
Financial support was welcome, Aucker said, as suspending elective surgery has reduced net revenue by more than 30%. Investments in protective equipment and supplies were also being made.
Checks to Evangelical Community Hospital with COVID-19 Emergency Fund in the memo may be sent to Evangelical Community Hospital, Att: Development, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837. Online donations can be made at www.evanhospital.com with COVID-19 in the comment section.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
