WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming County United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties have teamed up with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) to launch the COVID-19 United Community Funds ("the Funds") to ensure that our region’s nonprofit community has the support needed to weather the crisis and move forward.
Seeded with $250,000 from FCFP, "the Funds" will allow regional United Ways to lead the grant making process and rapidly deploy resources to nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties during these unprecedented times.
Community dollars will be allocated to separate community funds defined by each United Way’s geographic territory.
Grant making efforts will be overseen by each United Way and key stakeholders in their communities, and will assist non-profits and the people they serve with a focus on: Supporting the most vulnerable in our communities; ensuring that all residents have access to basic needs such as housing, food, education, safety, healthcare and transportation; helping displaced workers and disruptions to the economy; and supporting nonprofit funding streams impacted by loss of income.
For more information on the grant program, visit www.ncpagives.org.
