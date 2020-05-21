HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that there are 980 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 65,392.
Locally, few new cases were reported. Union County has the largest increase with five new cases over yesterday, to 61 total. Union County has added 11 new cases in two days. Columbia County saw two new cases to 342 and Montour saw an increase of one to 51. Northumberland (150) and Snyder (33) counties remained level.
No new deaths were reported locally.
There are 4,869 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 102 new deaths.
There are 303,514 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,113 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,306 cases among employees, for a total of 16,419 at 570 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,234 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
No new facilities have reported COVID cases locally. Three have reported in Lycoming County, one in Northumberland and two in Union County.
Approximately 4,871 of total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.