Rowe takes oath of office

HARRISBURG – Newly elected Rep. David H. Rowe (R-85) was sworn into office Tuesday during a ceremony held at the state Capitol.
Rowe won the Aug. 20 special election necessitated by the retirement of Fred Keller, the former 85th District state representative who has since been elected to the United States Congress.
Rowe has been the owner and operator of CrossFit Lewisburg for the past nine years and has also dedicated time to Christian missionary work as an educator in Southeast Asia. He resides in East Buffalo Township and attends the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, where he is a leader of its music ministry.
Rowe’s legislative district office is located at 343 Chestnut St., Suite 1, Mifflinburg.
