Committee planning sleigh run
MILTON — The Milton Winterfest Committee’s Santa Sleigh Run will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, along Bound Avenue.
Three- to five-member teams will enter, with one team member to ride in the sleigh while dressed as Santa, an elf, Jack Frost, a snowman or other winter holiday characters. The other team members will power the sled along Bound Avenue.
The sleighs can be constructed out of anything, including cardboard, plastic or wood. Powered sleighs will not be accepted.
The run will be open to the following age groups: Elementary, middle school, high school, adults and family.
Prizes will be awarded for most creative sleigh, best costumes and best time.
The entry fee is one non-perishable food items per participant.
For more information, contact Seth Reitz at 570-742-7175 or sreitz@ptd.net.
Food program seeking volunteers
LEWISBURG — The Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program is looking for teens and adults to volunteer to carry groceries at the Food Pantry distributions from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The need for food carriers during the holiday season is critical. Each food recipient will be given either a chicken or a turkey in addition to the usual bag of groceries on Friday and again on Dec. 20. On those dates, two carriers are needed to carry the food to each recipient’s vehicle.
The food distribution site is located in the basement of the First Baptist Church at 51 South Third St., Lewisburg.
For more information, call Cindy at 570-523-6898.
Toys for Tots donations being accepted
LEWISBURG — Ken Jessick, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Marine Corps League Inc. Toys for Tots program by using his office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive.
Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 23 N. Derr Drive, Suite 4, Lewisburg, during regular business hours through Dec. 20.
Kidz announce events
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has announced its upcoming schedule of performances and events.
The following will be held:
• Thursday, senior home visits in Drums
• 2 p.m. Saturday, Little League Museum Kids Day, South Williamsport.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wendy’s fundraiser, Lewisburg.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19, senior home visits in Lycoming County.
• 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Tamaqua Adult Day Care Center program.
• 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Rejoicing Spirits, Selinsgrove, program.
