Warrior Run administrators receive raises

TURBOTVILLE — Eight administrators in the Warrior Run School District will see their salaries increase for the 2020-2021 school year, in accordance with their 2019-2020 evaluations. The increases total $25,500.
During Monday’s Warrior Run School District school board meeting, increases were granted to the following, with their new salary noted first, followed by their salary during the previous school year: Nathan Minium, elementary principal, $98,536, $96,036; Marc Walter, high school principal, $90,437, $87,937; Andrea Landis, high school assistant principal, $78,014, $73,014; Amanda Velte, assistant to the middle school principal, $72,500, $70,000;Theresa Bartholomew, director of educational programs, $83,845, $78,345; Julie Petrin, supervisor of special education, $97,094, $94,594; Gary Williams, supervisor of buildings and grounds, $67,928, $65,428; and Greg Alico, technology coordinator, $92,311, $89,811.
Landis also had her title changed, from 7-12 assistant principal to high school assistant principal.
The board approved increases for eight unnamed licensed and administrative support personnel, in accordance with individual evaluations. The increases total $13,573.
Eighty classified staff members will also be receiving various hourly raises, in accordance with their evaluations.
An athletic health and safety plan was also approved. The plan spells out various requirements to be followed in order for student athletes to begin voluntary summer practice sessions.
The plan runs through Aug. 10 and requires COVID-19 health screenings — including temperature checks — prior to athletic practices as one of the key components.
Athletic Director Nate Butler said the plan focuses on skill building and fitness for student athletes. He also noted that it is only valid for students entering grades seven through 12, as athletic practices for younger athletes will not be permitted.
He said it’s crucial for school districts across Pennsylvania to have all of the proper protocols in place for voluntary summer practice sessions.
“We have to get this right to get to our fall season,” Butler said. “We have one chance at this. If we, the state, screw this up, the fall season is going to be gone.”
He said schools are preparing for the fall season, and noted that different plans will have to be in place prior to the start of the season.
“We are preparing for the fall season, whether that means no fans in the stands,” Butler said. “That’s a real possibility.”
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack reported that the district has a task force working with regional health care providers to develop a health and safety plan for starting the 2020-2021 school year.
“Our goal is to have a plan to you, at least to review, by mid July,” Hack told school board members. “There is a growing consensus in our region that we want our kids back (in school).”
He said the goal is to bring all students back to the school buildings. Hack said the task force will be working with health professionals to determine whether temperature checks and masking will be required of students.
How many students will be permitted on buses will also be examined. Hack said some recommendations call for one student per seat, while one regional health care provider said two students per seat could be permitted if they’re wearing masks.
Hack said a survey will soon be sent out to parents in the district asking such things as whether they will be driving their students to school or whether the students will be riding buses. The questionnaire will also ask if parents plan to continue having their children educated online or if they’re comfortable returning to the school buildings.
The board also approved the $23.9 million 2020-2021 budget.
As noted at the May board meeting, the budget sets expenses at $23.9 million, revenue at $23.5 million and draws $402,157 from the district’s general fund.
Under the terms of the budget, real estate millage for the Montour County portion of the district will decrease by .26 mills, to 13.77.
For the Northumberland County the portion of the district, millage is set to increase by 1.44 mills, to 69.81 mills. For the Union County portion of the district, millage is set to increase by 1.6 mills, to 12.99 mills.
“There is no overall tax increase,” Hack said, previously. “However, due to rebalancing, two of the counties will have a slight increase.”
He previously explained that Northumberland County property owners in the district will see their taxes increase by 2.1%, Union County property owners in the district will see a 1.2% increase, while Montour County property owners in the district will see their taxes decrease by 1.8%.
Rebalancing of tax rates between the three counties must take place annually as Northumberland County has not had a reassessment since 1972.
The owner of a property in the Northumberland County portion of the district assessed at $30,700 will see a $44 tax increase. In Union County, the owner of an equally valued property, but assessed at $76,000, will see a $12 increase.
In Montour County, the owner of an equally valued property, but assessed at $129,300, will see their property tax bill decrease by $33.
In other business, the board approved:
• Tenure for the following teachers: Alana Myers, Alicia Shaffer, Elizabeth Klees, Nicole Turi, Emily Howell, Nicole Morgan, Bradley Newlin, Ryan Pelletier, Jennifer Walter and Heather Weller.
• The following transfers: Jim Collins, from elementary tech aide at 35 hours per week to 21 hours per week; Kasie Mounts, from middle school learning support to high school transition coach; Valerie Cook, from elementary behavior support paraprofessional to elementary learning support paraprofessional; Tabitha Roup, from elementary autism support paraprofessional to elementary behavior support paraprofessional; Lisa Masser, from elementary learning support paraprofessional to middle school learning support paraprofessional; Rachel Hefferan from high school autism support to high school life skills support paraprofessional; Jeremy Dunnick, from substitute paraprofessional to high school autism support paraprofessional; and Dawn Clouser, from elementary life skills paraprofessional to substitute paraprofessional.
• The following athletic positions: Nate Butler, athletic director, $11,000; Richard Gardner and Bill Michael, varsity football assistant coaches, $3,700 each; Jason McCormick, head junior high football coach, $3,150; Derrick Zechman, assistant junior high football coach, $2,850; Joe Bowman, assistant junior high football coach, $2,700; strength coaches, Chris Emory and Steve Davis, $25 per hour each; Zach Burrows, varsity assistant football coach, $3,600; and Mike Mertz, sport specialist, $6,000.
