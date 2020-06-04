MIFFLINBURG — Members of the Mifflinburg Area High School Class of 2020 received diplomas Wednesday.
Others will do so today, the second day of Graduation Walk at the high school auditorium. Their individual walks across the stage were part of a series of events planned to give the class a memorable send-off. Like virtually all high school students, there were challenges to face associated with the coronavirus pandemic in their last semester.
A recorded version of Pomp and Circumstances, the familiar graduation march, played and parents had their first of many photo opportunities. Only three families at a time were led into the auditorium. Family members were also safely spaced from other families.
Dennis Keiser, director and board president, Rich Strasburg, high school principal and Casey Magargle, assistant principal did the honors of congratulating the students after their names were announced. Kevin Zimmerman, a high school teacher, helped safely marshal the families through the auditorium. He noted with pride that the staff organized a series of graduation events in a matter of days. Zimmerman added that a volunteer “adopt a senior” program also proved to be a success.
Students received their diplomas and were led with their parents to a series of photo backdrops where more photos could be taken. They also received lawn signs and an entry tag for the Graduation Procession.
The Virtual Graduation Ceremony, a video presentation, will premiere at 6 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live, YouTube Platinum and Service Electric. The Graduation Procession will follow at 8 p.m. starting at Mifflinburg Elementary School as the community will get a chance to honor the graduating class.
