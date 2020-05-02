ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities customers who don’t shop for their electricity supply will see a drop in the price of that supply starting June 1. The new price to compare affects only the energy portion of electric bills for non-shoppers, not the delivery portion.

The new price to compare for residential customers will be 7.284 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), down from the current 7.632 cents per kWh. The new price to compare for small business customers will be 6.079 cents per kWh, down from the current 6.360 cents.