DANVILLE — A line of thunderstorms which moved across the Central Susquehanna Valley Friday afternoon, Aug. 7, knocked down trees, caused power outages and created some flooding issues.
Joe Stender, a spokesperson for Geisinger Health System, said the storms caused flooding issues at two entrances to the Danville hospital's Emergency Department.
"Clinical operations continued during the cleanup, which took about 30 minutes," Stender said.
As of late Friday afternoon, PPL Electric Utilities was reporting that approximately 600 customers across Northumberland, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties were with out power.
A release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said Route 42 was closed between Fourth Street and Legion Road in Catawissa due to downed trees.
A detour was put in place using Route 487.
One screen at the Point Drive-In in Point Township, Northumberland County, was destroyed in the storm, according to posts on the drive-in theater's Facebook page.
"Our hearts are broken right now," the post said. "We will work on putting together a fundraiser. Thank you for understanding. We love you all."
