MILTON — Lane restrictions will be implemented along Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
On Sunday, July 19, through Thursday, July 23, contractor Glen O. Hawbaker will continue paving approaches and applying epoxy overlays on the bridge at mile marker 215 over Route 254 and the bridge at mile marker 213 over Muddy Run Road, weather permitting. Work will be performed 24-hours a day.
Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted while work is being performed.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes.
