LEWISBURG — Turnout at polling places was expected to be light Tuesday amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and the apparent popularity of mail-in balloting.
The Lewisburg 1 precinct had tallied only 24 voters by about 1 p.m. on Primary Election Day. Foot traffic around other polling places was similarly light.
Voters in Lewisburg 1 also had to find their way to a new place to vote.
The use of the Masonic Lodge on North Front Street was announced several weeks ago after Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging official withdrew permission to use it. The USAAA building, containing a Senior Center, remained closed to the public in the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery.
The Masonic Lodge could become the permanent polling place for Lewisburg 1, if the date of an event scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the lodge can be moved.
But unofficial results hinted at the support that mail-in voting has garnered, as more than 34% of registered voters cast ballots in Union County.
Union County, with about 24,000 registered voters, had about 4,000 applications for mail-in ballots according to Elections and Voter Registration Department officials.
Lycoming County, with nearly 60,000 registered voters had close to 10,000 applications according its the director of Voter Services.
