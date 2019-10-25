HARRISBURG — Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Department of Education and local safety advocates recently held a forum at Northeastern High School in Manchester, sharing their collective knowledge with students to kick off Teen Driver Safety Week in Pennsylvania.
PennDOT held the forum to call attention to teen driver safety and share important safety information directly with teen drivers during the nationwide observance Oct. 20-26. The forum gave these teens a chance to glean information from knowledgeable sources they may otherwise never get to speak with. Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among teens.
From 2014 to 2018, there were 85,736 crashes involving at least one 16- to 19-year old driver in Pennsylvania, resulting in 530 fatalities. Nearly 69% of those crashes involved the teen driver driving too fast for conditions (30,010 crashes), driver inexperience (9,242), driver distraction (14,391) or improper/careless turning (13,314). There was a total of 58,789 crashes involving one or more of these factors.
PennDOT recommends that parents consider the following suggestions to help their children become safe and responsible drivers:
• Have regular conversations with your teen about safe driving skills, even before they get their learner’s permit.
• Establish a parent/teen driving contract.
• Strongly encourage your teen to avoid distractions behind the wheel, such as talking or texting on their cell phone.
• Limit the number of passengers your teen may have in their vehicle.
• Limit dawn, dusk, and nighttime driving until your teen gains more experience and enforce a curfew. State law prohibits 16- and 17-year-olds with a junior license from driving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
• Gradually increase the amount of time/distance your teen is allowed to drive.
• Enforce observance of speed limits and other rules of the road.
• Ride with your teen occasionally after they receive their license to monitor driving skills.
• Set a good example with your own driving habits.
