MILTON — A successful summer season, coupled with bringing management of the Milton Community Pool in house, is being touted by borough officials as resulting in a reduction of the pool’s deficit by nearly $17,000.
Shelly Sandstrom, the borough’s secretary/treasurer, reported on the successful pool season during Wednesday’s council meeting.
This marked the first year borough staff handled the operation of the community pool, rather than contracting with an outside entity. Veronica Irvine was contracted to serve as pool manager.
Due to multiple efforts, Sandstrom said the pool’s deficit was reduced by $16,957 this year.
Following the meeting, borough consultant and retired borough Manager Chuck Beck said the pool’s deficit is now down to $10,000 as a result of the successful 2019 season.
“We’re really happy with the results,” Sandstrom reported to council. “The concession stand continues to profit.”
She credited volunteer Tony Snyder with his work overseeing the concession stand. She also noted that the pool committee met weekly throughout the summer as part of its efforts to support the pool.
Following the meeting, Sandstrom said daily admissions to the pool were up this summer over previous years.
“We had more special events,” she noted. “We kept a tight control on the staff and spending.”
Beck said the borough will continue to use staff to manage the pool next summer, rather than contracting with an outside entity.
Four teenagers were recognized by Irvine during the meeting for successfully completing the pool’s new Junior Lifeguard Program. Those recognized were Kayli Johnson, Skyler Dauberman, Bradley Newcomer and Sara Dewyer.
Irvine said the program was open to 14 and 15 year olds.
“We had a great year,” she said, while describing the program. “It was an awareness of what a lifeguard does.”
Participants learned first aid, CPR and various lifeguarding techniques.
“They did very, very well,” Irvine said, of the participants. “They are looking forward to next year when they can become a lifeguard or pool attendant.”
Dauberman, Newcomer and Dewyer each said they plan on taking the necessary tests next year to become lifeguards. The participants were also thankful for the opportunity to be involved with the program.
“I enjoyed shadowing (the lifeguards),” Dewyer said. “It was great getting real-world experience.”
Newcomer also enjoyed watching the lifeguards in action.
“We got to meet the older guards,” he said. “We get to work with them next year.”
In business actions, council approved the resignation of Jacob Brown-Schields, a part-time officer with the Milton Police Department.
Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said Brown-Schields will be attending the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
Now that school is back in session, Zettlemoyer also advised motorists to be extra careful on the roadways in the borough, particularly in the mornings and afternoons when students are traveling to and from school.
“Take it easy and slow down on the streets,” he said.
Beck reported that when the Front Street streetscape project was completed, three street lights between Walnut Street and Broadway were disconnected due to changes in the grid.
The lights were to have been replaced with new LED lights, but the work fell through the cracks on both the part of the borough and PPL, Beck reported.
The lights are now scheduled to be replaced by PPL at no cost to the borough. Beck did not have a timetable on when the new lights may be installed.
