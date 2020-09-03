LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will temporarily adjust its open hours beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The museum will be open for general admission visitors from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The museum will continue to offer classes and enrichment opportunities, as well as virtual special events.
“Reducing our daily admission hours is an extremely difficult but necessary business decision,” said Courtney Remmey, LCM’s president of the board. “We want to ensure the museum will be here in the future, and these are steps we have to take today.”
“Many families have expressed gratitude and confidence for our increased and extensive sanitation and safety procedures,” added Kahla DeSmit, LCM managing director. “However, there are many families who are not quite ready to venture out in the numbers that we need to sustain our daily operations.”
In the month of August, the museum has seen an 86% decrease in daily admission attendance as compared to August of last year. Earned revenue has been down by 94% compared to last year. Since its closing in March due to COVID-19, the LCM anticipates more than $100,000 in lost revenue. That number is expected to grow.
“We want to be strategic and act now,” said DeSmit. “We are reducing operating expenses by 68% to stay afloat.”
The museum's staff have already taken voluntary pay cuts.
“Even before COVID-19, LCM staff have demonstrated their selflessness and dedication to the museum," Remmey said. "During COVID, employees have gone above and beyond. All employees made changes to their daily roles to assist with enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures to make sure families in our community have a safe place to play. This decision is very hard.”
The museum’s goal is to be good stewards of their assets, which are entrusted to them by the community. The LCM will continue to encourage play and look forward to the day when social play replaces social distancing. In the meantime, small group programs, enrichment workshops, and virtual play opportunities continue to be available.
“With all the changes, we are very excited to offer a LCM Kidz Klub at the museum,” said Lindsey Walter, LCM education director. “How do we encourage learning, imagination, and play during these stressful times? We have a plan incorporating free choice play, creativity, and exploration.”
To be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Starting Sept. 16, LCM Kidz Club will be open to participants age 6 to 12. Participants will engage with instructors who will present a new material, tool, skill or project to engage children in creative learning and problem solving. Homework help and snack time will be included.
“This program is perfect for homeschoolers, e-learners, or those who have early dismissal,” Walter said. “Parents can relax knowing their children are in a fun and safe environment.”
