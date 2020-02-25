LEWISBURG — Not many men become leaders of Girl Scout troops.
“I don’t see a whole lot of them,” said Matt Reed, troop leader. “There are a few I suppose. But I don’t recall ever meeting another.”
Reed became a leader of Troop 61083, Girl Scouts USA a few years ago. They are part of the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania Council.
Reed occasionally wears a shirt which states he is “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout.” Why he volunteered was simple.
“I was in Boy Scouts my entire childhood, from the youngest Cub Scout all the way up to Eagle (Scout),” Reed said. “I ended up with two girls.”
Reed noted other troop leaders share the work. Troop leader Rebecca Imgrund takes care of three older girls. Danielle Kraus, who coordinates council and district activities, takes care of ordering the badges earned by the troops. Reed is the leader of 13 Cadettes, Girl Scouts in the sixth through ninth grades.
Reed’s daughters, Ellis and Orissa, are in his troop. They have earned dozens of badges for achievement.
“This one is Eco-trekker, along with archery, animal helpers and special investigator,” Reed said as he pointed to badges earned by Orissa. “Each of these badges has a set of requirements that they have to complete to earn the badge.”
Being a troop leader is somewhat like being a coach.
“I’ll talk to the girls and ask them what badges they want earned. We’ll set out some targets, then look at the time we have (and) what works for me and the other girls,” he said. “I’ll come up with a lesson plan and (perhaps) if I don’t have some I’ll use some from another council.”
Some plans get firmed up in a meeting or two while others take longer.
“We’ve been working on an outdoor journey since last summer,” Reed said. “(We) probably won’t finish it until this summer.”
One “outdoor journey” was a clean-up trip to the Lewisburg Club, arranged through the local Lions Club.
Another began when the troops wrote a letter to Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner. They offered to repair a children’s slide in Hufnagle Park. They said the slide always caught their clothing on the way down.
Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg benefitted from yet another project. Heated water buckets and fences for the animals were obtained.
“They decided they wanted to help animals,” Reed said. “That is a local nonprofit and what they did was have a bake sale at the Union County 4th of July Parade and fireworks.”
The sale, which earned $500, was at the Bucknell President’s Grove on parade day and at the fireworks at night. Reed noted the girls made some of the baked goods while others were donated by Giant Food Stores and Weis Markets and others.
The next year, the Lions Club could not fully staff their french fry stand after the parade, so the scouts opted to take over the stand and send a portion of that money to the Plant a Billion Trees of The Nature Conservancy.
Another portion was saved for a trip to see the hometown of the founder of Girls Scouts, Julia Gordon Low, in Savannah, Ga. The big trip may require a few years worth of savings.
Cadettes including Ellis and Orissa went to New York City and visited Girl Scouts World Headquarters. There was also time for sightseeing.
“We went to the Empire State Building, on the highest floor and looked down on the city,” Ellis said. “It was really fun.”
Orissa recalled a ferry trip to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. They also went to Ellen’s Stardust Diner, and eatery where the staff entertains.
Like their counterparts in the Boy Scouts, the girls do outdoor things to earn Outdoor badges. Reed said it was an area where his expertise was in need.
“I just wanted to make sure my kids were exposed to that in scouting,” he said. “That’s one of the core foundations of scouting, to get that experience in the outdoors. And I wanted to make sure all the other kids in the troop were getting those same experiences.”
Reed said one outdoor experience included a visit from the Tioga State Forest district forester who did a night sky program on a mountain. A kayak trip was also notable.
“We went and stayed at a little camp area,” Orissa recalled. “Then we set up tents and slept there.”
Reed added that Troop 61083 was growing. There were six girls when his daughters were in kindergarten, and while others have come and gone, there are now 13 members.
