MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough Council recently announced that letters of interest would be accepted for the open position of East Ward borough council member.
The term expires Dec. 31, 2021.
Qualified candidates should submit letters of interest by the close of business on Friday, Sept. 4. Interested parties must be registered electors and lived in the East Ward for one year from Tuesday, Sept. 15, the anticipated appointment date.
Candidates will be interviewed at the Mifflinburg Borough Council meeting of Tuesday, Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.