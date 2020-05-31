DANVILLE — The Days of Remembrance foundation announced the winners for the second annual essay contest encompassing high school students throughout Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Congratulations to Lillie Whiting, a Danville Area High School freshman, won first place. The daughter of Chris and Sizann Whiting, Lillie's winning essay was titled Anti-Semitism and will receive a $500 cash prize as well as her first-place certificate. Her social studies teacher is Gregory Titman.
Paige Sabol, a freshman from Danville, took second-place honors with her essay titled Eugenics and Its Impact on the Holocaust. She is the daughter of Frank and Dawnette Sabol.
Paige will receive a $250 cash prize as well as her second-place certificate. Her social studies teacher is Rebecca Blansfield.
Ten area high school students garnered honorable mention certificates and a $100 cash prize.
Receiving honorable mention were:
• Ella DeWald and Angela Weng, both freshmen at Danville Area High School and are the students of Titman. DeWald is the daughter of Matthew and Elaine DeWald. Her essay was named Antisemitism: The Hate is Real. Angela is the daughter of Huopeng Weng and Changrong Jiang. Her essay was titled The Effects of Anti-Semitism.
• Cierra Clayton, a senior at Mount Carmel Area High School. She is the daughter of Cynthia Clayton. The title of her essay was The Plague of Antisemitism.
• Nicholas Fleck, a freshman at Milton Area High School. He is the son of Guy and Kristin Fleck. The title of his essay was Anti-Semitism: A Plague Millenniums Old.
• Tyler Jeffrey, a junior at Southern Columbia Area High School. He is the son of William Jeffrey and Shannon Troutman. The title of his essay was Anti-Semitism: Never Forget. Tyler’s English teacher is Mackenzie Brouse.
• Kathryn Fedder, a freshman at Shikellamy Area High School. She is the daughter of Bryan and Jayne Fetter. The title of her essay was How the Rediscovery of Eugenics Affected Nazi Germany. Kathryn’s teacher is Mark Cox.
• Jenna Brosious, a senior at Line Mountain Area High School. She is the daughter of Kevin and Jill Brosious. The title of her essay was The Rise to Eugenics. Her teacher is Sophia Molesevich.
• Lily Saar, a senior at Montoursville Area High School. Her essay was titled Anti-Semitism: Where It Began and Its Everlasting Impact.
• Katie Jones, a senior at Loyalsock Township High School. Her essay was titled Anti-Semitism Throughout History. Her teacher is Justin Vanfleet.
• Chloe Springman, a sophomore at Hughesville High School. Her essay was titled Eugenics.
The essays were based the result of students’ research of the Holocaust. The Days of Remembrance program's inspiration started with the action of Congress in 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.