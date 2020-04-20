LEWISBURG — The popular Lewisburg Community Garden has had to adapt in advance to what will be an unusual growing season.
Rachel Herman, AmeriCorps volunteer and food access coordinator, said not having Bucknell University students in town was the biggest adjustment. Students in work-study positions provided much of the labor for the garden while student groups also volunteered.
The planting season would also be adjusted to account for continued social distancing guidelines. Herman said they would plant things which aren't hard to tend to and can survive amid weeds.
Herman, who is also overseeing the Bucknell University Farm and Community Harvest hot meal program, said the produce planted this spring will be the kind which can wait until fall to be harvested.
"Hopefully, then we'll have more people to help," Herman said. "We're planning on planting a lot of potatoes and a lot of winter squash at the farm. You basically just plant them and wait until the fall to harvest them."
Herman said she has reached out to food banks and other distribution programs.
"There are a lot of them that are operating under different conditions," she said. "There is still a need for produce in the community. So we still want to be growing that food, but doing what we can that makes sense for them and for us."
Community Garden plot renters will have a list of COVID-19 related rules so they may be in compliance with Department of Agriculture recommendations. Among them are having less than 10 people in the garden at a time.
"We have disinfectant bottles attached to all our gates and a lot of things where people are touching," Herman said. "We are requiring everyone in the garden to cover theri face with a mask."
Visitors are also restricted to people who also have a plot in the garden. She said it may be an inconvenience to people who enjoy walking around the garden and looking at it.
However, there may be more room for involvement by the overall community.
"This has been an opportunity to lean on the people who really care about the garden and want to spend time outdoors," Herman said. "We have been making the call for community members who feel that they care about the garden and its success this season to reach out to us."
Food security, Herman said, would continue to be an issue as consequences of the COVID pandemic continue to mount and items at a typical supermarket may be in short supply.
"I think the Community Garden is a good alternative," she said. "We are being told that the food supply chain is strong and that there is enough food, it is just not getting to the grocery stores enough."
Herman was unsure whether the food supply chain could remain unbroken much longer.
"When more and more people become affected, like essential workers who are producing food and processing food, I think that is going to have a huge impact," Herman said. "I see the Community Garden as a more reliable or fast-acting way to get food than going to the grocery store."
Herman said it is easier to know you have enough food when you can see it growing at the community garden or if you are growing it yourself. They were working on webinars to help home gardeners who may need some tips and referring them to online resources.
Sarah Wochele, education and outreach coordinator, was the point of contact for volunteers. Email at smw023@bucknell.edu for more information.
