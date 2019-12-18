SHAMOKIN — A 59-year-old Shamokin man has been charged following an alleged sexual assault which occurred Dec. 3 in West Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Terry Bordner has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault.
The charges stem from an alleged incident which occurred at 5:15 a.m. and were filed after troopers conducted an investigation into a reported sexual assault.
The victim is listed as being a 20-year-old Shamokin woman.
