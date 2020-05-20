SELINSGROVE — Geisinger and Family Practice Center (FPC) have announced a collaboration to bring same-day advanced care to the area.
As part of the collaboration, Geisinger will sub-lease 25,000 square feet of FPC’s space at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Monroe Township, near Selinsgrove.
The partnership will provide services like primary care, urgent care, radiology and laboratory, as well as additional services traditionally provided in the hospital all in one place.
Same-day, walk-in care with shorter wait times will be available for the community to receive care from both physicians and advanced practitioners.
Work on the space will begin soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.