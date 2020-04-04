SUNBURY — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to the stay-at-home order instituted by Gov. Tom Wolf, the Northumberland County Conservation District (NCCD) office will be closed until May 1 to protect the health and safety of employees and the public.
NCCD staff will be working remotely and may be contacted via email.
USPS mail, packages and voice mail messages will be collected once a week. All group meetings and trainings have been canceled or postponed. The 2020 tree sale has been canceled.
If assistance from the district is needed during this time, contact District Manager Judy Becker at jbecker@nccdpa.org or 570-898-3710.
For updates, visit www.nccdpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.