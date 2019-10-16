WASHINGTONVILLE — A Fall Fun Festival will be held Saturday in Washingtonville.
The Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company will hold its monthly breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the fire station on Strawberry Ridge Road. The menu will include scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, pancakes, French toast, fruit coctail, potatoes, sausage gravy and toast. The cost will be $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 10 and free for children 5 and under.
A time of arts and crafts will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall.
From noon to 1 p.m., refreshments will be served at Washingtonville Evangelical Lutheran Church for participants in the arts and crafts event.
An oral history discussion, “In Our Own Words, to the Music of Van Wagner,” will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.